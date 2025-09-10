Primoris Services Co. $PRIM Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 262.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 527,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Primoris Services worth $41,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Primoris Services by 3,626.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Primoris Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $120.25.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

Insider Activity at Primoris Services

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.