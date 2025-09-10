Primoris Services Co. $PRIM Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 262.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 728,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 527,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Primoris Services worth $41,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRIM. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Primoris Services by 3,626.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $45,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PRIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on Primoris Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Primoris Services from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.70.
Primoris Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $113.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $48.40 and a 52 week high of $120.25.
Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Primoris Services Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.26%.
Insider Activity at Primoris Services
In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Primoris Services Profile
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Primoris Services
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- Is Qualcomm Tesla’s Next Rival in Autonomous Driving?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- 3 Under-the-Radar Biotechs Under $5 That Could Soar 200%
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- The Quiet Before the Catalyst: Vertical Aerospace’s Next Move
Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.