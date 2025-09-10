Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $320.99 and last traded at $325.92, with a volume of 5507510 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.51.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $271.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.07.

Oracle Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $4,041,142.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 480 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $233.87 per share, with a total value of $112,257.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,865.70. This represents a 2.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter worth approximately $4,275,378,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth $732,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 15,012.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,755,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $664,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $22,498,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth $731,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.