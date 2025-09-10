Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. $OHI Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 293.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,075,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 802,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.37% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $40,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 430.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,862,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,878 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,554,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,250,000 after buying an additional 1,492,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 122.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,416,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,513,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 556.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,143,000 after purchasing an additional 871,472 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omega Healthcare Investors

In related news, Director Lisa Egbuonu-Davis sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.64. This trade represents a 11.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.49 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.040-3.070 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 165.43%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

