NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 676,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $27,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in NiSource by 64.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NiSource by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

NiSource Trading Up 0.7%

NI opened at $40.52 on Wednesday. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $33.03 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 14.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

