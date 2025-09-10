MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Trims Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. $SEDG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 594,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,801 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $9,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 32.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. Glj Research downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $6.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and ten have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.81). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 177.64% and a negative return on equity of 191.53%. The business had revenue of $289.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.79) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. SolarEdge Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

