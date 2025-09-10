MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Takes $9.47 Million Position in Nice $NICE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,433 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,472,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Nice at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter valued at $313,808,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Nice by 1,125.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 768,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,516,000 after purchasing an additional 705,997 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nice during the 1st quarter valued at $98,485,000. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in Nice during the 1st quarter worth about $37,843,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Nice by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,766,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,306,000 after purchasing an additional 193,000 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nice Price Performance

Shares of Nice stock opened at $143.35 on Wednesday. Nice has a 1 year low of $127.00 and a 1 year high of $200.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nice ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.02. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nice from $202.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

