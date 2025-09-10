MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Sells 241 Shares of ResMed Inc. $RMD

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 23,982.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 733,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $164,207,000 after buying an additional 730,510 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in ResMed by 1,168.5% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 590,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,272,000 after acquiring an additional 544,311 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 334.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,880,000 after acquiring an additional 350,245 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,493,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,139,815,000 after acquiring an additional 320,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth about $69,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $279.53 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.92 and a 12-month high of $293.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 27.22%.The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RMD shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ResMed from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. William Blair upgraded ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 target price on ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $274.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.36.

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Hernandez sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.10, for a total transaction of $739,282.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,319.50. The trade was a 38.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,588 shares of company stock valued at $5,289,241 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

