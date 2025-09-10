MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Position in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 52.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,930 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.45% of Mercury Systems worth $11,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 11.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 6,776.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 44,926 shares during the period. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In related news, EVP David E. Farnsworth sold 7,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $488,091.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 161,326 shares in the company, valued at $10,399,073.96. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $446,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 33,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,151.76. The trade was a 17.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 850,752 shares of company stock worth $55,622,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial raised Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mercury Systems from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Trading Up 0.0%

MRCY opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.07, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.77. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $70.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $273.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.56 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%.Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.