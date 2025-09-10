MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Position in Lear Corporation $LEA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Lear were worth $8,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Lear by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE LEA opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. Lear Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $115.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.05%.The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Lear has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lear Corporation will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 35.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lear from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Lear from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lear from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lear from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Lear

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $483,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 38,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,805.33. This represents a 11.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason M. Cardew sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $492,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,993,426.68. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,187 shares of company stock worth $1,086,425. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.