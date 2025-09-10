MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,651 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $10,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 54,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 10,727 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 15,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Wall Street Zen raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

