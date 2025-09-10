MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,249 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 113.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $150.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.29. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.54 and a 12-month high of $168.44.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.The company had revenue of $60.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,969.70. This represents a 61.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ola M. Snow sold 28,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $4,192,809.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,293.14. This trade represents a 64.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.