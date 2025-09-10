MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Insmed, Inc. $INSM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Insmed worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Insmed by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 60.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 58,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,995,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 73,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,758.35. This represents a 44.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 24,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $3,492,498.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,902 shares in the company, valued at $7,899,848.78. This trade represents a 30.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,382 shares of company stock worth $40,169,038 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Insmed from $125.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Insmed from $114.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.86.

Insmed stock opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. Insmed, Inc. has a one year low of $60.40 and a one year high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.60. The company has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.40). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 195.37% and a negative net margin of 259.82%.The firm had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Insmed has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Insmed, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

