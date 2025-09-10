MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Stake in McEwen Inc. $MUX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in McEwen Inc. (NYSE:MUX – Free Report) (TSE:MUX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,184,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,770 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 2.19% of McEwen worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McEwen in the first quarter worth about $6,925,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in McEwen by 556.7% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,003,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 850,971 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in McEwen by 4,309.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 638,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 624,382 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in McEwen by 369.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 438,088 shares during the period. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McEwen during the first quarter worth $2,076,000. 17.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ian J. Ball sold 2,656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $27,861.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MUX opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.08. McEwen Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.19 million, a P/E ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

McEwen (NYSE:MUX – Get Free Report) (TSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 million. McEwen had a negative net margin of 8.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McEwen Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MUX shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on McEwen from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McEwen in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen cut McEwen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of McEwen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

