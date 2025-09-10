MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Increases Position in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 182,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,282 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Rambus by 1,260.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 19,360.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $83,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 63,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,752,825. This trade represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Meera Rao sold 3,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $215,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,432.08. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,686 shares of company stock valued at $933,541. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RMBS shares. Arete Research raised shares of Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Rambus from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Arete raised shares of Rambus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

Rambus Price Performance

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $74.55 on Wednesday. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $81.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.78.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

