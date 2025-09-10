MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,331 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:A opened at $126.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

