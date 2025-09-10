MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $9.36 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $217.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.46 and a 12 month high of $219.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.35.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXPE. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $211.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.78, for a total value of $623,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,035,015.24. This trade represents a 8.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total value of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

