MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $9.11 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,008,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,662,000 after buying an additional 6,460,143 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 13.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,498,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,452,000 after buying an additional 1,862,654 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Pinterest by 618.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,897,000 after buying an additional 12,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,267,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,473 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of PINS opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.68 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $998.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.42 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 49.31% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Pinterest has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $3,554,530.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,975.48. The trade was a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 29,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,014,005.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 362,890 shares in the company, valued at $12,428,982.50. This represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 985,922 shares of company stock worth $35,455,647. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

