MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $8.74 Million Position in Hafnia Limited $HAFN

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Free Report) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 817,737 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Hafnia worth $8,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Hafnia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Hafnia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Hafnia Stock Performance

Shares of HAFN stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Hafnia Limited has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $7.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Hafnia had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $346.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million.

Hafnia Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Hafnia’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

