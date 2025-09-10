MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $8.63 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of MongoDB worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 315.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 33,320 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $10,038,982.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 203,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,233,275.73. The trade was a 14.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $51,460.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,830. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,730 shares of company stock valued at $15,966,159. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $331.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $238.80 and a 200 day moving average of $208.22. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.78 and a 12 month high of $370.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.85 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on MongoDB from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

