MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,772 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

