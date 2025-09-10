MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Has $11.34 Million Stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. $FBRT

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,378 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $11,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FBRT. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1,683.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 138.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jones Trading reduced their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin BSP Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of FBRT stock opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $13.74. The stock has a market cap of $956.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 81.24 and a current ratio of 81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

