MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the sale, the director owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,592.77. This represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the sale, the director owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. This trade represents a 31.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,343 shares of company stock worth $2,228,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Dbs Bank raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $297.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.75.

FedEx Stock Up 0.4%

FDX opened at $225.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. FedEx Corporation has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $308.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.99.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. FedEx has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.400-4.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.36%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

