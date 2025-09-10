MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Stake in Ecopetrol S.A. $EC

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,087,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Ecopetrol worth $11,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,214,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 66,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 321,132 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,133,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 1,639.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 272,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 256,947 shares during the period.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Ecopetrol Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.88. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised Ecopetrol from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EC

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.