MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Grows Position in Aon plc $AON

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $9,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AON by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in AON during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded AON to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $438.00 target price (up from $436.00) on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AON from $393.00 to $413.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.69.

AON Price Performance

AON opened at $366.20 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $323.73 and a 12-month high of $412.97. The company has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.09. AON had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 50.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Articles

