MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Sea Limited Sponsored ADR $SE

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,422 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 12,986 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in SEA by 7.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,198 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,043 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in SEA by 13.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 850 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Arete cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SEA from $200.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.99.

SEA Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of SEA stock opened at $192.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.81 and a beta of 1.53. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $76.38 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 6.23%.The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

