MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Buys 56,166 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 485,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,166 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 392.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 158,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 126,463 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 24,369 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 283.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 23,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.57.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $943.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.25 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.97%.Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sensata Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.810-0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ST shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

