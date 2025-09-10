MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Boosts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $10,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 92.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.58 and its 200 day moving average is $155.69. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.56 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.320 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.160 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 19th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.73.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $48,491.90. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,300,392.35. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Fortunato sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $1,475,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,461.48. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,083 shares of company stock worth $6,002,515 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

