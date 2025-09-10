MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 4,463 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,463 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,463,327 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,148,884,000 after buying an additional 1,597,287 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,827,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,853,302,000 after buying an additional 4,027,016 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,505,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,092,000 after buying an additional 2,404,798 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,662,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,037,471,000 after buying an additional 425,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,023,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of CMG stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.23 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

