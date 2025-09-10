MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. Acquires 34,883 Shares of TFS Financial Corporation $TFSL

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,757 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of TFS Financial worth $11,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the first quarter worth $2,341,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 142,291 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in shares of TFS Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,388,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 84,002 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFS Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 362,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 22,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TFS Financial stock opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. TFS Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $82.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TFS Financial Corporation will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.4%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.66%.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Asher acquired 37,675 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,570.50. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,570.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $102,024.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,200 shares of company stock worth $464,124 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

