Millennium Management LLC Sells 96,309 Shares of Kemper Corporation $KMPR

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 576,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 96,309 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.90% of Kemper worth $38,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Kemper during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Kemper by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Kemper by 197.5% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Kemper
In other news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.37 per share, for a total transaction of $148,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,216,229.95. This represents a 13.87% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason N. Gorevic acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.14 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 22,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,618.08. This represents a 9.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Kemper Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of KMPR opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kemper Corporation has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $73.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.30.
Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.22). Kemper had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kemper Corporation will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kemper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Kemper Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. Kemper’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
