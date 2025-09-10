Millennium Management LLC Sells 2,382,878 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF $IWB

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382,878 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $39,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWB stock opened at $357.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.17 and a fifty-two week high of $358.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $349.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

