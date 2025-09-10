Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,447,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 653,201 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.34% of Iridium Communications worth $39,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,891,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,893,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,361,000 after buying an additional 1,064,093 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,889,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,210,000 after buying an additional 1,061,465 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 26.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,198,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,059,000 after acquiring an additional 462,501 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,945,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,162,000 after acquiring an additional 234,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $19.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Iridium Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is an increase from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

