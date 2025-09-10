Millennium Management LLC Purchases 946,904 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. $AEO

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,455,961 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 946,904 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 2.00% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $40,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 380.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,173 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 654,400.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

