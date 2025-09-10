Millennium Management LLC Purchases 411,626 Shares of Rayonier Inc. $RYN

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 411,626 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $42,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 15,382 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier by 54.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 72,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 22.02%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

