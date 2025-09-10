Millennium Management LLC Has $41.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 47.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,267,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,066 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $41,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth $9,345,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vontier by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Vontier by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Vontier Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of VNT stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. Vontier Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.99%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Vontier has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.740-0.780 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.80%.

Vontier Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.