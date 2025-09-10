Millennium Management LLC Has $37.71 Million Stock Position in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.86% of Hexcel worth $37,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hexcel by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hexcel by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,002 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 817,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 22,396 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $59,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 4,283 shares in the company, valued at $278,395. The trade was a 17.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $568,162.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,276,528.88. The trade was a 14.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hexcel Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $71.05.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.The business had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.96%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group raised Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

