Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,689,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,560 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.61% of Curbline Properties worth $40,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CURB. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Curbline Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $56,521,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,782,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 28.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,624,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,896 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 3,409.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,432,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,215 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $11,947,000.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Curbline Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curbline Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.59.

In other news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of Curbline Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $638,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CURB opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.40 and a current ratio of 13.40. Curbline Properties Corp. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $25.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.99.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

