Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Spire Inc. $SR

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 110.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 522,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,124 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $40,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Spire by 3.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Spire by 21.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Spire by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Spire by 4.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Trading Up 1.1%

SR stock opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $75.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Spire Announces Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.27 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Spire has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is 67.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Spire in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

