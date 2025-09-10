Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,452 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.70% of Cirrus Logic worth $37,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRUS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 131.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,456,000 after buying an additional 604,337 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,117,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,380,000 after acquiring an additional 553,169 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 1st quarter worth $49,364,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 586,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,427,000 after purchasing an additional 341,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,835,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,748,000 after purchasing an additional 196,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Stock Down 0.9%

CRUS stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.28. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.83 and a 52 week high of $137.73.

Insider Activity

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.97 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,031.78. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

