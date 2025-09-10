Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,708,364 Shares of Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $42,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,040,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 101.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,218,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,308,000 after buying an additional 5,147,786 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,817,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,494,000 after buying an additional 204,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,155,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,616,000 after acquiring an additional 944,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,286,000. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $10.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

Further Reading

