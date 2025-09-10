MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 650.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Scotiabank began coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Wedbush set a $2,700.00 target price on MercadoLibre and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,875.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,817.22.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,373.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,394.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,303.80.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

