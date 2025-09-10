Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Buys Shares of 27,342 Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,198,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 30,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 768,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,870,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares during the period.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $126.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.43 and a 52 week high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

