Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $622,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,651,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,663,000 after buying an additional 675,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $29.18.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a positive return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 26.41%.The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sirius XM has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently -16.00%.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.