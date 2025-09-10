Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Trims Holdings in Diageo plc $DEO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Diageo stock opened at $104.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $107.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.59. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $96.45 and a 1 year high of $142.73.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.
