Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 495 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF $SUSA

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 483,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,221 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,957,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 384,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,316 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $132.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.46 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $132.94.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.