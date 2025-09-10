Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 1,550 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,865,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,819,000 after buying an additional 35,058 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 295.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIP opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.61. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

