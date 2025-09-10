Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF $QDPL

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

Shares of QDPL opened at $41.07 on Wednesday. Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $41.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $0.1385 dividend. This is an increase from Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th.

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

