Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 656 Shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF $IXP

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares Global Comm Services ETF worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXP. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 318,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after buying an additional 96,575 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. World Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Comm Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 10,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Comm Services ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 94,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,216,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXP opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Global Comm Services ETF has a 1 year low of $86.04 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07.

iShares Global Comm Services ETF Profile

The iShares Global Comm Services ETF (IXP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global communication services companies, drawn from 1,200 global stocks selected by S&P. IXP was launched on Nov 12, 2001 and is managed by BlackRock.

