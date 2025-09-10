Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $USHY

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 356.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,871 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,040 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USHY opened at $37.57 on Wednesday. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

