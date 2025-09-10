Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,751,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,571,000 after purchasing an additional 216,119 shares during the last quarter. Promethium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 13,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.59. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $438,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. The trade was a 15.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This trade represents a 112.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRU. UBS Group cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

